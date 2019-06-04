Home

Robert Wayne Andrews NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Wayne Andrews announces his passing after a brief illness on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the age of 83 years. SERVICE: A service in memory of Robert will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Western Hills Community Church, 8500 Chapin Road, Fort Worth. Robert was a truck driver for over 40 years. SURVIVORS: Robert will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years, Verdell; and his children, Bob (Harriet), Bruce (Geanette), and Jeff (Ami). Robert will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Randall (Tiffany), Amanda (Trent), Scott (Marie), Shawn, Sarah, and Elyssa. Robert will also be fondly remembered by his great-grandchildren, Heath, Ella, Ryker, Gage, Aisley, Zayne, Willow, Zeke, and Jade.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 4, 2019
