Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Willow Park Baptist Church
129 S. Ranch House Road
Willow, TX
Robert Wayne Benson


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Wayne Benson Obituary
Robert W. Benson FORT WORTH--Robert "Bob" Wayne Benson, born to Wayne T. Benson and Dorothy M. Benson in Waterloo, Iowa, on April 26, 1937, received his invitation to heaven on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Willow Park Baptist Church, 129 S. Ranch House Road, Willow Park, Texas, 76008. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, send donations in memory of Robert Wayne Benson to Orphan Support at his home church, Highridge Church, 10100 Rolling Hills Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76126. Bob served his country in the USAF from 1954-1959. In 1969, he moved his wife and four children to Fort Worth, Texas, where he had lived since. SURVIVORS: Bob is survived by his wife of 58 years, Catalina A. Benson; children, Diana and Mike Patterson, Greg and Stacy Benson, Jim Benson, and Kurt and Donna Benson; along with 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters, Sandy and Bob Cornett and Penny and Stan Frazier.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 16, 2019
