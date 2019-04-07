Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Chamberlain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Wayne Chamberlain

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Wayne Chamberlain Obituary
Robert Wayne Chamberlain FORT WORTH--Robert Wayne Chamberlain, loving husband, dad, E-pa, brother and friend, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. SERVICE: 3 p.m. Tuesday at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Robert was born Sept. 8, 1944, in Fort Worth, son of late Joseph and Betty Marie Grace Chamberlain. He married the love of his life, Susie Claudine Stallings, on Aug. 26, 1966. Robert graduated from Brewer High School, obtained his Bachelor's degree from Texas Wesleyan and retired with 37 years of service in 2002 from TU Electric. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Chamberlain; mother, Betty Marie Grace Chamberlain; brother, Jody Chamberlain; son-in-law, Andy Hebert; and nephew, Kerry Ingram. SURVIVORS: Robert is survived by his loving wife, Susie; daughters, Gail Hebert, Betty Stroud (Joseph); grandchildren, Brandon Hebert, Breanna Hebert and Kersten Stroud; sisters, Grace Harding (Mike) and Cene Ingram (Kenneth); sister-in-law, Reita Kay Chamberlain; and many nieces and nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Download Now