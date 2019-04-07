|
Robert Wayne Chamberlain FORT WORTH--Robert Wayne Chamberlain, loving husband, dad, E-pa, brother and friend, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. SERVICE: 3 p.m. Tuesday at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Robert was born Sept. 8, 1944, in Fort Worth, son of late Joseph and Betty Marie Grace Chamberlain. He married the love of his life, Susie Claudine Stallings, on Aug. 26, 1966. Robert graduated from Brewer High School, obtained his Bachelor's degree from Texas Wesleyan and retired with 37 years of service in 2002 from TU Electric. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Chamberlain; mother, Betty Marie Grace Chamberlain; brother, Jody Chamberlain; son-in-law, Andy Hebert; and nephew, Kerry Ingram. SURVIVORS: Robert is survived by his loving wife, Susie; daughters, Gail Hebert, Betty Stroud (Joseph); grandchildren, Brandon Hebert, Breanna Hebert and Kersten Stroud; sisters, Grace Harding (Mike) and Cene Ingram (Kenneth); sister-in-law, Reita Kay Chamberlain; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 7, 2019