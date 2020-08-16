1/1
Robert Wayne Laratta
1946 - 2020
Robert Wayne Laratta ARLINGTON -- On Thursday, July 23, 2020, Robert Wayne Laratta passed into God's loving hands at the age of 73. Robert was born in Fairmont, West Virginia to Patsy and Teresa Laratta on 11/29/1946. His family later moved to Atlanta, GA. He attended Headland High School where his friends referred to him as "Pizza". He was a graduate of the University of Georgia, School of Pharmacy and was a member of the Phi Kappa Alpha fraternity while he attended college. After graduating college, he served in the National Guard for 6 years and then moved to Roanoke, VA where he worked at Revco drugstores as a Pharmacist. Bob also earned an MBA in Business. He met Debra Gryder and they married in 1974. In 1975, he was transferred to Kansas City to oversee the pharmacies in multiple states. He later relocated to Arlington, TX, working for Merck-Medco Pharmaceuticals. On May 1, 1979, Robert and his wife had a son, Kristopher Patrick Laratta. Along with his family, Bobby had his many wonderful friends who have fond memories of Bob's life. Bob was passionate about nutrition and fitness all his life and owned two gyms, Fitness Forum and Get Fit. He loved his body building workouts, his best dog pal Pete, and his favorite hobby/passion collecting vintage cars. He was always stylish with impeccable clothes, jewelry, and a vibrant personality. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his son, Kristopher, wife Jamie, granddaughter, Meila and Kristopher's mother, Debra; sister, Patricia McCarrey and her daughter, Stephanie; brother, Alan Laratta and wife, Tracy, along with their three children, Jamie and her daughter, Piper, Logan and wife, Brittany, and their daughter, Gianna, and Ali Laratta; cousins, Laura Bennett and Paula Davis along with Eddie Skarzynski, Hank Martelli and their families. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in honor of his brother and sister to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

3 entries
August 16, 2020
Uncle Bob was always a phone call away. Our love of fitness was always the heart of our bond. He proud of my journey and he was my cheerleader. I love you Bob thank you for always being there. You were the best godfather a girl could ask for.
Stephanie McCarrey
Family
August 16, 2020
Fond and fun memories from our time at Baylor
Bill Melvin
Classmate
August 16, 2020
Bob and his wife Debbie impacted my life in more ways than I can count. I first worked with Bob at Page Pharmacy where he taught me so much. I followed him a few years later to Merck-Medco. The Laratta family was my 2nd family. They treated me as if I was their daughter. I got the privilege of baby sitting their son which was like my little brother. I love this family.

Love you all,
Sharon McCorkle Conger
Sharon Conger
Friend
