Bob and his wife Debbie impacted my life in more ways than I can count. I first worked with Bob at Page Pharmacy where he taught me so much. I followed him a few years later to Merck-Medco. The Laratta family was my 2nd family. They treated me as if I was their daughter. I got the privilege of baby sitting their son which was like my little brother. I love this family.



Love you all,

Sharon McCorkle Conger

