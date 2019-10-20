Home

Robert Wayne Sweatt

Robert Wayne Sweatt Obituary
Robert Wayne Sweatt HALTOM CITY--Robert Wayne Sweatt, 80, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, in Greenwood Memorial Park. Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He worked at Westgate Fabrics for over 25 years. His career led him to travel all over the world. He later worked for Trammell Crow Company as a protection officer until his retirement. He was a loving, caring family man who enjoyed spending time with his family above all. Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Sandra. SURVIVORS: Son, Jason Sweatt and wife, Marjoe; brother-in-law, Gail and wife, Marcia; nieces, Amy, Lisa and Kelli; nephews, David and Russell; and other family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 20, 2019
