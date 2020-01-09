Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Rinehart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Wesley Rinehart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Wesley Rinehart Obituary
Robert Rinehart BURLESON -- Robert Wesley Rinehart, 72, passed away January 6, 2020. GRAVESIDE: 2 p.m., Fri., Jan. 10, Rosehill Cemetery. Reverend David Phelps will officiate. Visitation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Robert Rinehart was born December 21, 1947 in Cleburne, Texas to Perry Lee and Willie B. (Wells) Rinehart. He married JoAnn Bettinger on July 8, 1966 in Azle, Texas. He was a retired inspector for Bell Helicopter. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Ronald Dwayne Rinehart in 2008; and grandson, Cord Gregory. SURVIVORS: His wife of 53 years, JoAnn Rinehart of Burleson; son, Wesley Rinehart and wife, Cindy of Keene; grandchildren, Tamara Marrow, and Cindi Kay Stahl and husband, Daniel; great-grandchildren, Daniel, Jr., Holly, Ronnie and Hope; sister, Patsy Slaton and husband, Tom of Midlothian; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members who will miss him.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -