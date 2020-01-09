|
Robert Rinehart BURLESON -- Robert Wesley Rinehart, 72, passed away January 6, 2020. GRAVESIDE: 2 p.m., Fri., Jan. 10, Rosehill Cemetery. Reverend David Phelps will officiate. Visitation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Robert Rinehart was born December 21, 1947 in Cleburne, Texas to Perry Lee and Willie B. (Wells) Rinehart. He married JoAnn Bettinger on July 8, 1966 in Azle, Texas. He was a retired inspector for Bell Helicopter. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Ronald Dwayne Rinehart in 2008; and grandson, Cord Gregory. SURVIVORS: His wife of 53 years, JoAnn Rinehart of Burleson; son, Wesley Rinehart and wife, Cindy of Keene; grandchildren, Tamara Marrow, and Cindi Kay Stahl and husband, Daniel; great-grandchildren, Daniel, Jr., Holly, Ronnie and Hope; sister, Patsy Slaton and husband, Tom of Midlothian; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members who will miss him.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 9, 2020