Robert William Cooper FORT WORTH--Colonel Robert W. Cooper, USAF, Ret. passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Bob was born in Republic County, Kan., Oct. 22, 1922, and was raised in that area. He graduated from Belleville High School, class of 1941, Belleville, Kan. On Nov. 22, 1942, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Enlisted Reserve Corps, and he was called to active duty Feb. 2, 1943, to Basic Training at Jefferson Barracks, Mo., then to college training at Morningside College, Sioux City, Iowa. He was then sent to San Antonio, Texas, Cadet Classification Center and entered the Central Flying Training Command. He received his pilot wings at Lubbock Army Air Base, Texas, with class of 44 D, April 15, 1944. Colonel Cooper's military career spanned over 34 years of active duty and encompassed World War II, The Korean Conflict, The Vietnam War, and The Cold War; 25 years of active duty was in the Strategic Air Command. His combat flying was in the B-24, B-29, B-52 and the C7A aircraft. He flew four combat tours, over 200 combat missions and over 7,000 hours in 25 types and models of aircraft. Colonel Cooper's last five assignments were Squadron Commander of the 7th Organizational Maintenance Squadron, 7th Bomb Wing Deputy for Maintenance, Vice Commander 97th Bomb Wing, Blytheville Air Force Base, Ark., Director of Logistics Plans at Headquarters Strategic Air Command and Director of Logistics 19th Air Division, Carswell Air Force Base, Texas. Bob was a command pilot promoted to Colonel Aug. 20, 1968, and retired March 1, 1977, from Carswell Air Force Base, Fort Worth, Texas, during his career. He was a member of United Methodist Church. Colonel Cooper was awarded the Legion of Merit with one Oak Leaf Cluster, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star with one Oak Leaf Cluster, the Air Medal with six Oak Leaf Clusters, the Air Force Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, and 19 other medals and ribbons. During Colonel Cooper's military service, he had multiple stateside assignments including Kansas, Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, Colorado, Arizona, North Dakota, Nebraska, Arkansas and California. He was also sent to overseas bases in New Guinea, Owl Island, three different islands in the Philippines, le Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Thailand, Guam, England and Vietnam. Bob married his faithful wife, Jean K. Nantz, June 2, 1946. She died on his birthday, Oct. 22, 1987; John P. Cooper, his younger brother, preceded him in death as did his younger sister, Esther Marrow and her husband, Virgil; and his sister-in-law, Jane (Mrs. Harold P. Cooper). On Nov. 22, 2016, Bob Married Betty J. Morgan of Tulsa, Okla. SURVIVORS: Loving and devoted wife, Betty; son, Dr. Jan A. Cooper and wife, Sandra of Sacramento, Calif.; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, all of California; son, Van R. Cooper, USN, LCDR Ret. and wife, Linda of Fort Worth, Texas; brother, The Reverend Harold P. Cooper of Wichita, Kan.; sister-in-law, Phyllis (Mrs. John P. Cooper) of Homer, Alaska.