Robert William English III FORT WORTH--Robert W. English III passed in peace Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at the age of 70. GRAVESIDE SERVICE 11 a.m. Wednesday in Saginaw Cemetery in Saginaw, Texas. Bob will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband and father, avid NASCAR watcher, proud patriot and U.S. Army veteran. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Carole English; the loving father to Jennifer and Louis, Rob and Susan, Kaci and Chris, LeeAnne, Mike and Chelsea, and Matt and Kristin; proud grandpa of 17 grandkids; further survived by other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 4, 2019