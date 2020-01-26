|
|
Dr. Robert William Miley FORT WORTH--Dr. Robert "Bob" Miley, cardiovascular/thoracic surgeon, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. At Bob's request, his body has been donated to the University of Texas Medical School for the advancement of science. MEMORIALS: Gifts in his memory may be given to the or the . Robert William Miley was born July 23, 1940, in Chicago, Ill., to William Joseph and Mary Therese Miley. The eldest of five children, Bob benefitted from his Catholic education, graduating from Resurrection Elementary in Chicago and Fenwick Catholic High School in Oak Park, Ill., and later the University of Notre Dame, Class of 1962, with a Bachelor's of Science degree. Through determination, hard work and a little ingenuity, Bob completed his undergraduate degree in just three short years. To assist in his studies, he spliced into the neighboring hallway bathroom electrical system to illuminate his own dorm room after the mandatory lights out. He received his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Illinois Medical School. While in medical school, Bob met his future wife, Nola, through mutual friends. Bob and Nola wed in June 1965, the weekend after his medical school graduation. Following his residency in general surgery at Rush Presbyterian St. Luke's Hospital in Chicago, Bob completed fellowships in both cardiovascular and thoracic surgery. Bob served as a captain in the United States Air Force from 1967-1969, stationed at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The family moved to Fort Worth in 1975 when Bob joined fellow colleagues from his residency program in a private surgical practice. Bob was a member of the Tarrant County Medical Society, Texas Medical Association, Fort Worth Surgical Society, Texas Surgical Society and the American College of Surgeons. He served as president of the Fort Worth chapter of the . Bob loved his profession. He enjoyed the patient interaction, carefully and thoroughly explaining their procedures to them. Known for his varied tie collection and penchant for wearing suits, Bob was easily spotted in the halls at all the hospitals in Fort Worth, where he was affectionately known as "S.O.B."-"Sweet Ol' Bob"-- by those with whom he worked. Bob had a wry sense of humor and enjoyed puns, and Dad jokes. He regaled family and friends with stories, often with a comedic slant. He truly had the Irish gift of storytelling. Bob spent Saturdays in the fall cheering his beloved Fighting Irish of Notre Dame on the gridiron, often in person with members of his family. An avid photographer, Bob was the family historian, taking pictures of family trips, birthdays and holidays. He also took photographs of his more interesting surgical procedures to use during his lectures. A voracious reader, Bob could finish several books each week and had lifelong subscriptions to National Geographic, Scientific American, and Car and Driver magazines. An amateur astronomer, he delighted in observing the night sky. He always informed family and friends of the latest eclipse, rocket launch or meteor shower. He was also a skilled carpenter, building bookcases, furniture and even a circus train-themed toy box for his children in his garage workshop. He took pleasure in repairing items around the house there wasn't anything he couldn't fix. Bob enjoyed watching golf, baseball (Go Cubs!) and the Little League World Series, plus Formula One races. He preferred to travel by car, favoring an old school manual transmission which he taught all six kids to drive. He loved road trips of all kinds, but particularly loved driving to Estes Park, Colo., for family vacations. The nation's beauty, as seen from the roads, like Route 66, held special appeal. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his infant brother, Richard Miley; his sister, Joyce McDonald; and his brother, Michael Miley. SURVIVORS: Robert is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nola Miley; daughters, Catherine Fredian (John), Elizabeth Corwin (Spark), Laura Webb (Kenneth), Andrea Erter (Jason) and Meghan Miley; son, Christopher Miley; grandchildren, John, Nolan and Colin Fredian, Ella and Patrick Corwin, Madison Grey Webb, Reese and Grey Miley, and Holden Erter; sisters, Patricia Schaus (Chuck) and Maryfrances Fujibayashi (Craig); nieces, Moira McDonald and Kira Fujibayashi; and nephews, Jeffrey Miley, Jason Miley and Matthew Fujibayashi. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A private memorial service will be held Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020