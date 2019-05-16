Roberta Eileen Stanfield ARLINGTON -- Roberta Eileen Stanfield, 76, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 in Mansfield. FUNERAL: 11 a.m., Friday, May 17, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: At a later date, Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at the funeral home. Roberta was born on June 30, 1942 in Chicago, Ill. to Frederick William Dale and Alyce Bartlett Dale. She grew up in Bensenville, Ill. and graduated from Fenton High School where she was captain of the cheerleading squad. She moved to Texas in 1969 and raised her three boys. She went to work at Alumax where she was the office manager for 30 years before retiring. She married Randy Stanfield in 2003. Roberta enjoyed playing soccer, bowling, and was a life-long Chicago Cubs fan. She loved her grandchildren more than anything. Roberta was preceded in death by her grandson, Ryland Dixon. SURVIVORS: Husband, Randy Stanfield; sons, Ronald Dixon and husband, Steven, Craig Dixon and wife, Kimberly, Bryan Dixon and wife, Kelly; step-children, Carie McDonald and husband, Dwayne, Keith Stanfield and wife, Christie and Kevin Stanfield and wife, Stacy; sister, Barbara Voight; grandchildren, Kylie, Casey, Leighanne, Conor and Maeve; and nephew, Erik Voight.



Published in Star-Telegram on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary