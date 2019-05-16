Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
View Map
Funeral
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Stanfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Eileen Stanfield


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Roberta Eileen Stanfield Obituary
Roberta Eileen Stanfield ARLINGTON -- Roberta Eileen Stanfield, 76, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 in Mansfield. FUNERAL: 11 a.m., Friday, May 17, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: At a later date, Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at the funeral home. Roberta was born on June 30, 1942 in Chicago, Ill. to Frederick William Dale and Alyce Bartlett Dale. She grew up in Bensenville, Ill. and graduated from Fenton High School where she was captain of the cheerleading squad. She moved to Texas in 1969 and raised her three boys. She went to work at Alumax where she was the office manager for 30 years before retiring. She married Randy Stanfield in 2003. Roberta enjoyed playing soccer, bowling, and was a life-long Chicago Cubs fan. She loved her grandchildren more than anything. Roberta was preceded in death by her grandson, Ryland Dixon. SURVIVORS: Husband, Randy Stanfield; sons, Ronald Dixon and husband, Steven, Craig Dixon and wife, Kimberly, Bryan Dixon and wife, Kelly; step-children, Carie McDonald and husband, Dwayne, Keith Stanfield and wife, Christie and Kevin Stanfield and wife, Stacy; sister, Barbara Voight; grandchildren, Kylie, Casey, Leighanne, Conor and Maeve; and nephew, Erik Voight.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now