Roberta "Red" Pritchard

August 17, 1947 - November 18, 2020

Arlington, Texas - Roberta Pritchard passed away at the age of 73 on November 18, 2020 in Arlington Texas. She was born on 8-17-1947 in West Virginia.

Roberta is survived by her brother-in-law Leon Thompson, niece Francis Ann. Her children: Robin Pritchard, Carolee Pritchard, Lisa Pritchard, Bobby Pritchard, Charles Newell II, Caralanda Muzzicato, Donald Pritchard, and Lucretia Brown. As well as her grandchildren: Tina, Tonya, Ricky, Lindsey, Chas, Ashleigh, Robbie, Mikey, Kaitlyn, Samantha, Jacob, Nathan, and Kaitlynn. She also has numerous great grandchildren.

Roberta was preceded in death by: her parents, her first husband Charles Newell I, her 2nd husband Robert Pritchard, her daughter Teri Pritchard, her son Robert Newell, grandchildren Rose Espinosa and Heather Pritchard and her dog Buttons.

Roberta was a stay-at-home mom for a large portion of her life. As her children got older she worked in the family businesses of remodeling and air conditioning. She took great love and satisfaction from time with her family. For the last few years her little dog Buttons has been a very important part of her life. She had a very special place in her heart for Buttons. She has taught her children many things throughout her life. These are things and memories they will carry with them forever.

There will be a viewing held at Amalla Funeral Home on November 25, 2020 from 9-11am. A graveside service will be held following at 2:30pm at Itasca Cemetery located at S Wall S. Itasca, Tx. 76055

Flowers and condolences may be sent to Amalla Funeral Home 5210 McCart Ave. Fort Worth, Tx. 76115





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store