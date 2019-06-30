Home

Roberto E. Ramirez Obituary
Roberto E. Ramirez FORT WORTH--Roberto E. Ramirez, 57, a construction laborer and custodian, passed peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019, surrounded by his family. SERVICE: Noon Saturday, July 6, 2019, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Burleson. Interment: Burleson Memorial Cemetery. Rosary: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home. Roberto was born in Fort Worth and was a lifelong resident. He was in construction for over 20 years and, more recently, working as a custodian at a local hospital. Roberto was preceded in death by his son, Robert Lee A. Ramirez; brother, Raul Ramirez; grandparents, Guadalupe and Delores Ramirez. SURVIVORS: Sons, Raul Lee Ramirez and Rene Lee Ramirez; parents, Juan and Ignacia Ramirez; siblings, Juan Ramirez Jr., Mary Ramirez, Angie Renteria (Eduardo), Dolly Steward (Don), Christina Tovar (David) and Manuel Ramirez (Heather); longtime companion, Sarah Foster.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 30, 2019
