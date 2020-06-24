Robert Ray Pace ARLINGTON--Robert Ray Pace, 54, of Arlington, Texas, passed away of cancer on Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at City on a Hill, 1140 Morrison Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, 76120. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials to be made to the charity of your choice. Robert is the son of the late Frances Boatman of Granbury, Texas, and Darrell Hay Pace Jr. of Houston, Texas. Robert grew up in the suburbs of Granbury, Texas. Robert expressed his love for his family and friends by always being there for them whenever they needed someone. He found humor when it was least expected. He loved to fish, and he never met a stranger. He looked forward to going to work with John Burns Construction Company of Texas. He cherished the camaraderie with his fellow workers always keeping their spirits high. SURVIVORS: Uncle, Ralph Robert Pace; sisters, Deborah Holmes, Sandra Kelly, and Linda Pace; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 24, 2020.