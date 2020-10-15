Robin Aanenson
June 2, 1956 - October 11, 2020
Weatherford, Texas - Robin Jay Aanenson, 64, of Weatherford, Texas passed away October 11, 2020 in Lewistown MT. Rob was born June 2, 1956 in Moorhead, Minnesota to Rolf Donovan Aanenson and Janice Audrey Aanenson.
He graduated high school from Three Forks, Montana in 1974 and immediately began working for the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad in their signal department as a high voltage lineman. It was while working for the Milwaukee Railroad that Rob developed a love for railroading that stayed with him throughout his entire career.
On August 13, 1983 he married Nicki McGuigan in Cut Bank, MT. Rob worked for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad from 1979 to 2000. He began in various signal maintenance and construction positions and worked his way up to Engineer Systems, Methods and Standards. Rob invented and improved numerous safety measures for the signal engineering community.
He took knowledge and skills he gained working for the railroads and applied them to the work he did from 2000 on at Railroad Controls Limited, RCL Wiring, Railroad Controls WABTEC and finally at the company he founded, Aanenson Railroad Signal Services, LLC. Rob was a member of American Railway Engineering and Maintenance of Way Association (AREMA) and served as its Vice President and Group Director.
Rob was a true believer, committed to serving the Lord and His church. He stood by his strong convictions. A loving husband of 37 years, he loved his wife, Nikki, and always strived to provide for their family ensuring they would always be taken care of. He was extremely proud of his boys and grandkids and loved spending time with them, whether in the woods or as their Boy Scout leader. He passed on his love of hunting and fishing to his sons and granddaughter. He rarely went anywhere or did anything without his dog, Brody. The two were inseparable. Rob never met a stranger; with him you were always treated as family. He loved to entertain and be surrounded by his family and friends. He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Rob was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Nicki Aanenson, three sons and their wives, Aaron and Falan, Kerry and Brandy and Chad and Elin; grandchildren, Cameryn, Cheyenne, Caylee and Brooks Aanenson; siblings, Joylynn Aanenson Kerr, Darcy Aanenson, Anna Lucas, Sondra Peccia Koch, Jewel Larson and Rick Peccia.
Services for Rob will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church at 907 Washington Dr. in Weatherford, Texas at 2:00 PM on October 21, 2020. The service will also be made available via Facebook live streaming on the Messiah Lutheran Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MessiahLutheranWTX/
. Face masks are recommended but not required.
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Rob's family and friends can share memories and condolences online at www.creelfuneralhome.com