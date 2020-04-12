Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Edward Green

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robin Edward Green Obituary
Robin Edward Green ARLINGTON -- Robin E. Green, 83, passed away on March 11. Born in Washington D.C. to Edward and Dorothy Green on December 7, 1937, Robin graduated from the University of Maryland and worked for the Army and Air Force Exchange Service for 32+ years, serving worldwide and settling in Arlington. Happily married for 52 years, Robin was a loving husband and father, doting Opa, good friend and devoted Catholic, known for his kind heart and generous spirit. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, and sister. SURVIVORS: His wife, Heidi; daughter, Jennifer and her family.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -