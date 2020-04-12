|
Robin Edward Green ARLINGTON -- Robin E. Green, 83, passed away on March 11. Born in Washington D.C. to Edward and Dorothy Green on December 7, 1937, Robin graduated from the University of Maryland and worked for the Army and Air Force Exchange Service for 32+ years, serving worldwide and settling in Arlington. Happily married for 52 years, Robin was a loving husband and father, doting Opa, good friend and devoted Catholic, known for his kind heart and generous spirit. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, and sister. SURVIVORS: His wife, Heidi; daughter, Jennifer and her family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2020