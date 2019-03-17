Home

Robin M. Hale WEATHERFORD--Robin McFather Hale, 60, of Weatherford passed peacefully Wednesday, March 13, 2019. MEMORIAL: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at North Side Baptist Church, 910 N Main St., Weatherford, Texas, 76086. Robin was born Sept. 17, 1958, in Amarillo, Texas. A beloved wife, mother, "Birdie" and nurse, Robin had a servant's heart with a special love for all God's creatures. Robin was preceded in death by her brother, Shane McFather. SURVIVORS: Her husband of 37 years, Robert; sons, Colby Hale and wife, Jennifer, and grandson, Wyatt, of Fort Worth, and Clarke Hale and wife, Kayla, and grandson, Holt, of Oklahoma City, Okla.; parents, Tommy and Jerry McFather of Kamiah, Idaho; siblings, Jolee and Boyd Deaver, Kyle and Reene McFather, Tori and Todd Hall; other family members; and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 17, 2019
