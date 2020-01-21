Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Vincent Hughes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robin Vincent Hughes Obituary
Robin Vincent Hughes BEDFORD--Robin Vincent Hughes was born May 4, 1971 and passed away unexpectedly January 14, 2020. SERVICE: A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at First Baptist Church Hurst, 1801 Norwood Drive, Hurst, Texas 76054 Rob attended Nimitz High School in Irving. He attributed many of his trade skills to the building trades program at Nimitz. He was baptized at First Baptist Church Merkel and was devout in his faith. He was a dedicated husband and father who loved his family deeply. He will be sincerely missed by his loving family, his loyal friends, and all the wonderful individuals who knew and loved him. Rob was preceded in death by his father, Robert V. Hughes. SURVIVORS: loving wife, Angie; young son, Reese; daughters, Tyler and Dani and husband Allen Williams; mother, Donna K. Davis Hughes; brother, Rick Hughes and wife Delaine; sister, Betty and husband Earl Willingham; brothers, Robert Hughes and Darren Sport, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Let there be memories of a heart filled with joy and a life well loved.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -