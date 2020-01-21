|
|
Robin Vincent Hughes BEDFORD--Robin Vincent Hughes was born May 4, 1971 and passed away unexpectedly January 14, 2020. SERVICE: A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at First Baptist Church Hurst, 1801 Norwood Drive, Hurst, Texas 76054 Rob attended Nimitz High School in Irving. He attributed many of his trade skills to the building trades program at Nimitz. He was baptized at First Baptist Church Merkel and was devout in his faith. He was a dedicated husband and father who loved his family deeply. He will be sincerely missed by his loving family, his loyal friends, and all the wonderful individuals who knew and loved him. Rob was preceded in death by his father, Robert V. Hughes. SURVIVORS: loving wife, Angie; young son, Reese; daughters, Tyler and Dani and husband Allen Williams; mother, Donna K. Davis Hughes; brother, Rick Hughes and wife Delaine; sister, Betty and husband Earl Willingham; brothers, Robert Hughes and Darren Sport, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Let there be memories of a heart filled with joy and a life well loved.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 21, 2020