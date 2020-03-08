|
Robyna Anne Warren BEDFORD--Robyna Anne Warren, 85, of Bedford, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Alliance Community Fellowship, 2185 Golden Heights Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76177. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested that donations be sent to Bedford Animal Shelter, 1809 Reliance Pkwy., Bedford, TX, 76021. Robyna Anne was born March 19, 1934, to Robert E. Lee and Anna Merle Warren, in Cleburne, Texas. She grew up in Cleburne, and she graduated from Cleburne High School in 1951. She had a long career, as a secretary, and retired from LTV Corporation. Robyna Anne loved life and new adventures. Her hobby, after retirement, became buying and remodeling houses. She loved traveling, reading, music, entertaining, going out to eat, cooking, and collecting recipes. Her high school friends remained some of her very best friends. She enjoyed monthly luncheons, and yearly reunions with these lifelong friends. Most of all, Robyna Anne loved her family, and she loved being with them, as often as possible. Preceding her in death were her parents; her brother, Joe; and her beloved daughter, Joni Keys. SURVIVORS: Robyna Anne Warren is survived by four of her children, Melinda Cappaert, Kelly Trice, Tracy Saenz and husband, Albert, and Scott White and wife, Belynn. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Holland Stewart, Caitlin Stewart, Kahla Browne, Gracie White, Sadie White; and great-grandson, Presley Pickrell. Also surviving are her brothers, Roy Warren, Philip Warren, Thomas Warren; and her sisters, Martha Cox and Melissa Carroll.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2020