Roderick Burden Ford ARLINGTON--Roderick Burden Ford, 90, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Arlington. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the funeral home. Roderick was born May 29, 1929, in Fort Worth to Ollie Josiah Ford and Mattie Eliza Ford. As a lifelong resident in Arlington, he was a member of the Arlington Community Church. Roderick graduated from Arlington High School in the class of 1946, and was one of the first male cheerleaders for the school. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps serving during World War II and the Korean War. Roderick owned the flooring company Carpets by Ford. He was a longtime Arlington jeweler, beginning as a manager at Curtis Jewelers, later opening Ford's Jewelry and Golden Triangle Pawn. Roderick loved flying, hunting, and BBQ-ing. He was a loving husband to Miss. Judy, amazing father, and professional Papa. SURVIVORS: Wife of 60 years, Julia Ann Bratton Ford; sons, Mike Ford, Craig Ford and wife, Benet; daughter, Cindi Ford; grandchildren, Shaye, Nathanael, and Annabelle; and great-grandchildren, Lyla, Logan, Libby, and Noah.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 13, 2019