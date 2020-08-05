1/2
Roderick Louis "Doc" Dockery
1926 - 2020
Roderick Louis "Doc" Dockery FORT WORTH--Roderick Louis "Doc" Dockery, 94, passed away peacefully in his hometown of Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. VISITATION: Noon Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, followed by service at 1 p.m., at Shannon Rose Hill, 7301 E Lancaster, Fort Worth, Texas, 76112. Rod was born in Fort Worth May 27, 1926, to Leo and Sylvia Dockery. He served honorably during World War II in the Pacific theater as a member of the U.S. Navy aboard the USS LSM-27 and later the USS LCI (L) 884, participating in the Battle of Okinawa and the liberation of the Philippines. On May 7, 1949, Rod married Irene Crow Dockery. They were married for over 71 years, and together raised three children, Larry, Sue Ellen and Steve. Doc was a member of Sheet Metal Workers' International Association, Local 68, for over 40 years and taught the apprentice school for 20 of those. He was well known for his fair treatment of his students and would spend his personal time helping them. Rod was preceded in death by father, Leo; mother, Sylvia; brother, Charles Ray; sister, Helen Dockery Cranfill; and brother-in-law, Bob Cranfill. SURVIVORS: He is survived by wife, Irene; children, Larry (Joani), Sue (Cynthia) and Steve (Holly); brother, Roy; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, nieces; and nephews.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 5, 2020.
