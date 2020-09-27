Rodney Banks
January 10, 1959 - September 12, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Rodney Banks went to be with the Lord on Saturday September 12, 2020 after losing his battle with stomach cancer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society
in his memory.
Rodney was born January 10, 1959 to proud parents Lewis Leonard Banks and Alice Ruth Banks (Hall). Rodney grew up in Arlington and graduated from James Bowie High School in 1978. He went on to attend TCJC and joined the family owned business, Hillcrest Cleaners and Laundry in 1980. Rodney took over the business in 1994 and ran it until he sold it in 2008. From there he dabbled in various jobs and attended college to become a Home Inspector. It was during this time that he found his passion, home painting and continued this until his death serving the Possum Kingdom Lake Area.
Rodney is survived by his wife of 37 years, Carol J. Banks, daughter Chandler Banks, sister Pamela Anderle and husband David Anderle, nieces Brittany Anderle and Taylor Andere, many cousins and long time friends.
A memorial service honoring his life to be determined.