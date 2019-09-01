|
Rodney Jerome Hansen FORT WORTH--Rodney Hansen, 70, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, with his wife, Elaine, and friend, Reid, by his side. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Diamond Oaks Country Club, 5821 Diamond Oaks Drive N. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the or . Rodney was born in Fargo, North Dakota, on October 11, 1948, to Jerome E. Hansen and Frieda H. Rotenberger. Rodney was preceded in death by his father, Jerome Hansen; his brother, Jim Hansen; and sister, Barbara English. Rodney was a jokester, a card player, golfer, woodworker, a world traveler and lived life to the fullest. Rodney retired from the Army Reserves as a lieutenant colonel in 2008 and from GSA in 2012 as the Regional Inspector General. SURVIVORS: Rodney is survived by his beloved wife, Elaine; son, Scott Hansen and wife, Izumi; grandchildren, Dylan and Aren Hansen; daughter, Lesli King; stepdaughter, Dannie Everett; mother, Frieda Hansen; as well as many nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019