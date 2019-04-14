Home

Rodney Wayne Loewen

Rodney Wayne Loewen ARLINGTON--Rodney Wayne Loewen, 70, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, in Arlington. MEMORIAL CELEBRATION: 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Christ Chapel Bible Church, 3701 Birchman Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76107. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Benevolence Fund at Christ Chapel Bible Church. Rodney was born March 3, 1949, in Fowler, Kan., to Bernard Loewen and Agnes Regier Loewen. He worked as a project manager for Bell Helicopter. After retirement, he worked with his son-in-law, Jody, as a commercial real estate appraiser. Rodney was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Geraldine Loewen. SURVIVORS: Wife, Mary Emma Johnson Loewen; daughters, Kristi Briggs (Jody), Erica Spears (Brandon); brother, Mark Loewen (Sarah); sister, Norma Loewen; grandchildren, Collin, Lauren and Gretchen; and numerous nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019
