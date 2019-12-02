|
Rodolfo Rodriguez Jr. COLLEYVILLE--Rodolfo "Rudy" Rodriguez Jr., 87, passed away at his home in Colleyville on Tuesday evening, Nov. 26, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment follows immediately afterward. Rosary: 6 p.m. Monday at Mount Olivet. MEMORIALS: The family asks, in lieu of flowers, to consider donating to the or Rudy's favorite donation choice, St. Jude's. Son of Rodolfo Rodriguez Sr. and Juanita Trujillo Rodriguez, born in Fort Worth and raised on the North side, Rudy and his family quickly became active, well-known members of the North Fort Worth community. Being the eldest of six, Rudy was a born leader. From helping his father at their family owned-grocery store to helping raise his younger siblings, Rudy was always dependable and faithful to his family. In his early years, he started off working in butcher shops and print shops, giving him the experience that would one day be used toward something much greater than himself. His father opened a small grocery store on 22nd street in 1942, selling Hispanic foods and deli meats. But that was just the start of what would soon become a food empire. While working at the grocery store, Rudy attended Trimble Tech High School and found a profound love for the game of baseball. Balancing work, school and sports, Rudy always had his eye on the prize on and off the field. With the success of the grocery store and a restaurant, the Rodriguez boys quickly grew their name and success. Rodolfo Sr., Rudy and his brother, Ernest, invested everything they had to create a Hispanic food business from the ground up, founding Rodriguez Festive Foods Inc. in 1965. With Rudy's two younger brothers, Raul and Charlie, later joining them, together the four brothers and their father grew a Mexican food business from a 300-square-foot facility with three employees to an operation of about 320,000 square feet and about 470 employees in four different processing plants. Rudy and his brothers poured their lives into the family business. Being Fort Worth's fifth-largest food/beverage manufacturer in 1994 and starting with just corn tortillas, to shipping Mexican food products all over the world. "Mexican food tastes better than just about any other food," Rudy said in an interview for The Business Press. Though the business was his life, there was always one thing that was more important, his family. Rudy loved his family and loved talking about his family. Being close to his parents, he was shown the love of family and thus became a loving father himself. He taught his children the passion for success, the power of an education and the underlying importance of family. While working, he also attended night school at TCU to get his business degree. Taking 20 years to complete it, he never gave up and proved that the power of an education can take you further in life. He achieved so many prestigious titles. From being on the board of directors at North Fort Worth Texas Commerce Bank and Pancho's Mexican Buffet Inc., being a certified Dale Carnegie participant, and a member of the Fort Worth Texas Chamber of Commerce. Being the child of two Mexican immigrants from Penjamo, Mexico, Rudy and his family achieved the American dream. After retiring in 2001, Rudy spent time and made wonderful memories with his wife, Cindy, and three children, Tina, Shelby and Nicholas. He treasured his close friends and family in Fort Worth and in Mexico and was always willing to give advice, share an old memory or go watch a baseball game. Rudy was one in a million and will be forever missed. Rudy was preceded in death by his parents, Rodolfo Rodriguez Sr. and Juanita Trujillo Rodriguez; and his sister, Alice Rowland. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish his memory, wife of 29 years, Cynthia Rodriguez; son, Nicholas Rodriguez; daughter, Shelby Rodriguez Motz and her husband, Stephen Motz; granddaughter, Emma Rose Motz; daughter, Tina Rodriguez; brother, Ernest Rodriguez Sr. and his wife, Socorro Rodriguez; sister, Esther V. Paris; brother, Raul Rodriguez Sr. and his wife, Mary Rodriguez; brother, Charlie Rodriguez Sr. and his wife, Leticia Rodriguez; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Some related by blood, some by affection, all by love.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 2, 2019