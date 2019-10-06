|
Roger B. Clark STAMFORD -- Our community sadly lost a pillar on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, when Mr. Roger B. Clark passed into the beautiful gardens of heaven to meet his Master face to face. He was 70. SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to celebrate Roger's life during funeral services at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Texas Cowboy Reunion Pavilion US-277, Stamford, Texas with Chaplin Christopher Hale officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Tankersley Funeral Home. Serving as pallbearers will be Danny Taylor, Chris Wolsch, Ken Roberson, Danny Duggan, Kevin Pritchard and Don Cobb. Honorary pallbearers will be Raymond Medford and Kenneth Hansen. MEMORIALS: Rolling Plains Quail Research Ranch, 1262 US-180, Rotan, Texas, 79546, or a . Roger was born August 25, 1949 in Fort Worth, Texas to Elmer and Marie (Bettis) Clark. Educated at Paschal High School graduating in 1968 and Texas Wesleyan College completing his studies in 1975, he was gifted with the ability to work with numbers which led him to his career as a CPA. Roger married the love of his life, Sandra Holt on May 8, 1981 in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Clarks moved to Stamford in the same year, establishing Clark & Cobb, P.C. serving the community and surrounding area for 36 years. His contributions to the lives of many include: the Texas Guard from 1969-1975, Rotary Club 1982-2018, Sertoma, serving as president in 1980, serving on the boards of the Stamford Economic Development, Stamford Memorial Hospital, First Bank Texas, Texas Cowboy Reunion. Roger was also civically honored as Stamford Man of the Year. One of his most meaningful honors came in 1985 when Governor Bill Clements named him to the Texas State Board of Accountants. Anyone who met Roger would never forget his infectious laughter, dry witty sense of humor and his passion for his non-work activities: Texas Master Naturalist and Quail Masters, which earned him the name of "Mr. Quail". Roger, in his own right, was a naturalist. He enjoyed the beauty and simplicity of the earth and communing with God in nature while spending time at his ranch near Stamford or checking crops on the farms in Haskell County. SURVIVORS: His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his wife of 38 1/2 years, Sandra Clark of the home; daughter, Jayel Taylor (Danny); 2 sons, Jay Clark (Carolyn) and Eric Clark; grandchildren, Emilie Clark, Gracie Clark, Andrew Clark, Elizabeth Clark, Chris Wolsch (Farryn), Jestin Clark; great-grandchildren, Lainey Clark, Eric Clark, Braelynn Wolsch and Khloe Wolsch; sister, Patricia Lasater; and a host of other family and friends. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tankersleyfuneralhome.com. TANKERSLEY FUNERAL HOME 807 S. Columbia 325-773-2721 Stamford, Texas 79553
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019