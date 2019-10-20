|
|
Roger Bradley Motheral FORT WORTH--Roger Bradley Motheral, 63, loving husband and father, died Thursday surrounded by his family. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at University Christian Church. Roger Bradley Motheral was born in Fort Worth on July 18, 1956, and passed peacefully after prayer and anointment and moved on to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. He was the third of four children raised by Patricia and Foist Motheral. He graduated from Paschal High School in 1975 and attended the University of Texas at Austin, where he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, before earning his BBA from Texas Christian University. Roger was a part of the third generation ownership at Motheral Printing, a 73-year-old company. Sales came naturally to him. His pure honesty, likeabilitiy, and easygoing nature earned him the immediate trust of the many clients that were the life blood of Motheral Printing. His childhood was filled with lifelong friends, brothers, sisters and cousins at the family compound on Lake Worth, where he loved to water ski and hang out on the boat. At age 15, he met the love of his life, Lisa Patricia Rains, which commenced a 48-year love story. They married in 1980, and devoted their lives to their two children, Austin and Lauren Bailey. He loved to watch his kids play sports and was a fixture at all their games. He had a lifelong involvement with Colonial Country Club from the "teen room," to many golf tournament positions to the executive board. He enjoyed the club and it was a staple in his life. Roger was on the Paschal alumni committee and served as the chairman of the alumni tournament for many years. He loved beauty, order, and life's simple pleasures. He derived great satisfaction from gardening, landscaping and maintaining meticulous beautiful surroundings. He is remembered by his friends and family as generous, loyal, hard-working, and honest. He will be truly missed. We appreciate all of the hospital nurses and VITAS hospice who helped us with Roger's care in his final weeks. SURVIVORS: His beloved wife of 38 years, Lisa Rains Motheral; their children, Lauren Bailey Motheral, Austin Motheral and his wife, Delaney; siblings, David Motheral and his wife, Margaret, Julie Peterson and her husband, Doug, Nancy Gardner and her husband, David; along with many relatives and lifelong friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 20, 2019