Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baumgardner Funeral Home
3704 Highway 377 South
Fort Worth, TX 76116
(817) 731-8400
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger C. Allen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roger C. Allen Obituary
Roger C. Allen RICHLAND HILLS--Roger Allen, 76, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, at St Luke's in the Meadow Episcopal Church, 4301 Meadowbrook Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, 76103. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Roger was an Army veteran, a Mason for 50 years and a longtime member of St. Luke's in the Meadows Episcopal Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Larissa, and son, Scott Allen. SURVIVORS: Son, Brett Allen and wife, Kelly; daughter, Aimee Skaggs; grandchildren, Alec, Andrew, Emma, and Samuel.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now