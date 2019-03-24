|
Roger C. Allen RICHLAND HILLS--Roger Allen, 76, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, at St Luke's in the Meadow Episcopal Church, 4301 Meadowbrook Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, 76103. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Roger was an Army veteran, a Mason for 50 years and a longtime member of St. Luke's in the Meadows Episcopal Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Larissa, and son, Scott Allen. SURVIVORS: Son, Brett Allen and wife, Kelly; daughter, Aimee Skaggs; grandchildren, Alec, Andrew, Emma, and Samuel.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 24, 2019