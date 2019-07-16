Roger C. Pfaffenberger KAILUA KONA, HAWAII--Dr. Roger C. Pfaffenberger, 76, died at his home in Kailua Kona, Hawaii, Friday, July 12, 2019, after a brief illness. Roger was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on Feb. 14, 1943. He received his Ph.D. in Statistics from Texas A&M University in 1971, and he spent the next 30 years as a beloved and gifted teacher, researcher and textbook author. His academic career led him to Penn State, the University of Maryland and Texas Christian University where he was Professor of Decision Sciences at the Neeley School of Business from 1978-2001. In July 2001, he began a new career by joining the tax services and consulting firm of Ryan, LLC based in Dallas, Texas, directing its Audit Sampling and Statistical Analysis practice for 18 years. Roger was passionate about baseball from an early age. He liked to say that his aptitude for calculating baseball statistics as a child led to his eventual career. He was a voracious reader, wine collector and body surfer. He loved to travel and his most recent adventure was to New Zealand in February. Through the years, his favorite destination though was Hawaii where he was determined to one day live. Happily that dream was fulfilled in 2012 when he and his wife moved from Texas to Kona. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Billie Pfaffenberger. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his daughter, Janelle Bretten and her partner, Chris Knox, of Oklahoma City, Okla.; and brother, Bryan Pfaffenberger of Virginia. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: will be planned and announced in the coming months to share stories of this gentle, generous man, and place his ashes in the ocean. MEMORIALS: Those who wish to remember his legacy as an educator/mentor in both academia and business may donate by mail to The Ryan Foundation, Attn: Amy Lee, 13155 Noel Road, Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75240 and designate their gift for "The Roger Pfaffenberger Endowed Scholarship at TCU" or online at https://ryan.yourcause.com/public#/fundraising/6591.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 16, 2019