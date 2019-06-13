Roger Dale Grizzard WEATHERFORD -- Roger Dale Grizzard, age 72, passed from this life Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Lubbock. SERVICE: The family would like to invite you to a celebration of his life on Saturday, June 15 at 3:30 p.m. in the Jerry Durant Auditorium at Weatherford High School. Refreshments and fellowship immediately following. Roger was born July 18, 1946 in Fort Worth, Texas, to Bursey and Freda Winburn Grizzard. He grew up in Fort Worth and Stephenville, Texas, and was a 1964 graduate of Stephenville High School. Roger held a BA in History and a Masters in Teaching from Tarleton University. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War as an Army First Lieutenant. For twenty-one years, Roger was a government, economics, and social studies teacher at Weatherford High School. Throughout his career, he was also a sponsor, counselor, coach, and the biggest cheerleader for ALL students and teachers. He was an active member of the Weatherford ISD's Education Foundation Board of Directors and received the district's first True Blue Kangaroo Fan in 2014 and the Distinguished Service Award from the Ex-student association in 2016. Grizzard was also an avid supporter of Weatherford College where he served on their Board of Trustees for 22 years, including two years as chairman. An active member in the business community and the perfect ambassador for Weatherford, The Chamber of Commerce presented Roger with the Outstanding Citizen Award in 1991 and the Small Business of the Year and the James H. Doss Award in 2008. Grizzard was a proud member of First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. Roger was also a member of the Evening Lions Club and enjoyed serving the Senior Center their annual Spaghetti Supper. For forty-three years, he was the owner of The Pizza Place. He took great pride in the food he served, but it was never really about the pizza. Food was his ministry to make sure people felt loved and seen. SURVIVORS: Roger is survived by his wife of almost 45 years, Jeanine Grizzard of Weatherford; son, Tyler Grizzard of Weatherford; daughter, Holly Ferguson, her husband, David, and grandchildren, Parker, Caroline, and Leyton of Waco. He is also survived by his sister, Sharon Norcross Fox of Stephenville, her children, Kevin Norcross and Kimberley (Bob) Winfrey and their families; his first cousin, Sara (Don) Quy of Weatherford and their children, Steve (Erin) Quy, Jennifer (Ty) Egbert and their families.



