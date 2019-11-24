|
Roger Douglas Huffaker HOUSTON--Roger Douglas Huffaker, 79, former resident of Lubbock, Hurst and Weatherford, Texas, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at his home in Houston. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Cowboys Golf Club in Grapevine, Texas. Mr. Huffaker was born Oct. 22, 1939, in Lubbock, Texas, to Loyd and Roxilee Huffaker. Roger was the youngest of three boys, and attended Frenship High School in Wolfforth, Texas, where he excelled in sports. He continued his education at West Texas State University in Canyon, Texas, and was a member of the varsity football team. It was here he met his wife of 56 years, Diana. Mr. Huffaker served in the United State Army, during the Vietnam War as a helicopter pilot where he flew countless rescue missions and saved many soldiers' lives. During this service, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. Roger worked over 25 years for Bell Helicopter as a test pilot and account manager. During his time at Bell, he traveled the world and became the chief pilot on the testing of the military's Cobra model. Roger retired from Bell Helicopter and moved to Weatherford with his wife, Diana. Enjoying retirement, the couple traveled by train through Canada, and toured the wine country. They spent many lovely days at their vacation home on Possum Kingdom Lake, where he enjoyed fishing, boating and his Wave runner. Later the couple moved to Houston to be closer to their grandson, Reese, and reveled in watching him grow up and excel in soccer. Roger's interests included family, fishing, grilling, movies and old Tim Conway skits. SURVIVORS: Mr. Huffaker is survived by his wife, Diana; children and their spousesm Rhonda and Daryl Adams, Rani and Ron Huffaker; his grandson, Reese; and stepgranddaughter, Lauren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 24, 2019