Roger Fravel Ray ARLINGTON--Roger Fravel Ray, 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis, Arlington, 76012. Due to limited seating, the service will be streamed live on Facebook. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Moore Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Department of Mathematics at the University of Texas at Austin. Roger was born Dec. 8, 1947, in Fort Worth to W.C. and Kay Ray and graduated from Castleberry High School in 1965. He met his wife of 43 years while attending The University of Texas at Arlington where he was a charter member of the school's Delta Upsilon fraternity chapter. He earned his Master's degree in Mathematics at University of Texas at Austin, enjoying lifelong pride as a Texas Longhorn. Roger settled in Arlington to raise a family while achieving a hard-earned designation as an Associate of the Society of Actuaries. His successful career with the Watson Wyatt Company in Dallas lasted 28 years, but he always balanced life and work by adamantly making time for his wife and two boys at home. Roger loved coaching his sons' baseball teams and rarely missed a game or practice. Roger was an avid reader with a voluminous library. He enjoyed playing guitar and appreciated a wide range of art and music. During retirement, he loved traveling and spending time with his boys and grandchildren. So rewarding to him was teaching that he donated much of this time to tutoring college students in math. Roger was considered by so many a genuine and enlightening spirit with whom to discuss any topic. He was both an interested student and a patient teacher of the sciences and humanities. With his passing we shall all share in celebrating this legacy of kindness, generosity, love, honesty, and lifelong devotion to learning and teaching. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, W.C. and Kay Ray; and grandson, Owen Ray. SURVIVORS: Wife of 43 years, Marge Johnson Ray; sons, Lance Ray and wife, Dani, and Derek Ray and wife, Amy; grandchildren, Patrick, Hannah, and Jack Ray, and Chris, Sutton, and Luke; brother, Randy Ray and wife, Victoria; sister, Robin Gamez and husband, Gilbert; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.