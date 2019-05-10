|
Roger G. Richardson MANSFIELD -- Roger G. Richardson passed away peacefully in his sleep Monday, May 6, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1 p.m. Saturday in Biggers Funeral Chapel with a reception to follow. Roger was born January 3, 1942 in Wichita Falls to the late Woodrow and Nadine Richardson. He played football in high school and for Arlington State College. Roger was a real estate broker for over 50 years. He was a long-time member of Walnut Creek Country Club. Roger was an avid golfer, cigar smoker, and Sudoku fanatic. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Don. SURVIVORS: Wife, Marilyn; daughters, Rachelle Thompson and husband, Clay and Stephanie Petters and husband, Cody; grandchildren, Wade and Lane Thompson and Avery, Rylee, and Kallie Petters; and many extended family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 10, 2019