Roger Glenn White
Roger Glenn White BEDFORD--Roger Glenn White, 83, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Bedford, Texas. BURIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project. Roger was born Aug. 17, 1936, in Grove Hill, Ala., to Ennis Dovered and Minnie Grace White. He spent his younger years in Alabama and graduated from Auburn University in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He went on to travel all over the world and settled in the Dallas/Fort Worth area for over 50 years. Roger was a decorated fighter pilot in the Air Force flying F-100's and F-104's and did several tours in the Vietnam War. After the Air Force, he went on to become an airline pilot and captain for American Airlines for almost 20 years. While flying with American Airlines, he put himself through law school graduating from Southern Methodist University in 1978 with a Doctor of Jurisprudence Degree. During the more than 40 years of practicing law, he had his own private practice and went on to become a corporate attorney for General Motors. His hobbies included traveling the world, working in his yard, reading anything he could get his hands on, studying the Bible and spending time with his family. Roger was preceded in death by his father, Ennis Dovered, and mother, Minnie Grace White. SURVIVORS: Mr. White is survived by his wife, Emily; his daughters, Kisha, Kelly, Kasey and their spouses; his stepson, Jeff; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his brothers, Charles, Dale and his spouse; two nephews and two nieces and their families.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 9, 2020.
