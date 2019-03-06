|
|
Roger Lee Mulder FORT WORTH--Roger Lee Mulder, 65, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Roger was born Jan. 13, 1954, to George and Frances Mulder in Fort Worth, Texas. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed the rodeo in his younger years. Roger was preceded in death by both parents and his son, Adam Mulder. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his brothers, Alan and George; nephew, Orous Alexander Mulder; niece, Cassandra Mulder; great-nephew, Maxwell Mulder.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 6, 2019