Roger "Fritz" Leland Dyer FORT WORTH--Roger "Fritz" Leland Dyer, 78, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and friends. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Castleberry Baptist Church, 1250 Jim Wright Frwy, N, Fort Worth, Texas, 76108. Inurnment: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas. Fritz was born Oct. 31, 1941, in Terre Haute, Ind., to Roger Leo Dyer and Catherine Louise Russell Dyer. He graduated from Arlington Heights High School. He served in the Air Force from 1959 to 1963. Fritz went to work at Xerox headquarters for 35 years before retirement. He then worked for 10 years at the UNT Health Science Center. Fritz was a loving husband, father and friend to all. Fritz was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Joe Dyer; and stepson, Gerry Rogers. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 26 years, Sandra Dyer; son, Dale Dyer (Rhodna); daughter, Linda "Puddin" McCue (Terry); daughter, Toni "Babe" Wolfe (Matthew); brother, Raymond Dyer (Rose); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his precious dog, Buster.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 19, 2020