Roland Robert Medford ARLINGTON--Roland Robert Medford, 72, of Arlington passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at his home. FUNERAL: Noon Wednesday, July 24, at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home. Interment follows in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Roland was born Nov. 18, 1946, in Germany, the son of Ernest Medford and Helga Voelkel Medford. Roland married Buena Ponce, and they celebrated 47 years of marriage together. Roland was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. In his spare time, Roland enjoyed fishing, traveling with his wife, and collecting stamps and coins. Roland was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; son, Nick; and grandson, Chek. SURVIVORS: Roland is survived by his children, Generosa Stables and husband, Darrell; Jesus Cabrera and wife, Pamela; daughter, Monica Haworth and husband, Jerry; and Jacqueline Sapountzis and husband, Thomas; grandchildren, Isabella, Maria, Melinda, Anthony, Tommy, Christopher, Travis, and Kristal; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Lillian Newman, Norman Medford, and Renee Addington.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 21, 2019