Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
University United Methodist Church
More Obituaries for Rommie Toler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rommie A. Toler


1923 - 2020
Rommie A. Toler Obituary
Rommie A. Toler FORT WORTH--Rommie A. Toler, 96, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Dallas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at University United Methodist Church. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to University United Methodist Church or the Humane Society of North Texas. Rommie was born June 18, 1923, in Sheridan, Ark., to Mr. and Mrs. Herman B. Toler. Rommie attended public schools in Sheridan and Pine Bluff and graduated from Hendrix College in Conway, Ark. He served as a naval aviator in the Pacific theater during World War II. He was a certified public accountant and retired as a vice president of the First National Bank in Fort Worth. Since 1951, he was a member of the University United Methodist Church (formerly Matthews Memorial Methodist Church) for almost 70 years, having served as chairman of the official board, president of Methodist Men, head usher, greeter and chairman of several commissions. In 1987, he began volunteering at Harris Methodist Hospital and served for over 22 years. Rommie was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Herman B. Toler Jr. and Philip K. Toler. SURVIVORS: Wife of 67 years, (the former Joanne Stewart of Harrison, Ark.); daughter, Tracey Tishrei of Wellington, New Zealand; son, Philip S. Toler and wife, Allyson, of Dallas; and granddaughter, Summer Robson.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 19, 2020
