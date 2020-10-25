Ron Reed
August 20, 1953 - October 13, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Ron Reed passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the age of 67.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at Brown Owens & Brumley's Joe B. Brown Memorial Chapel in Fort Worth.
MEMORIALS: In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
(MDA) of North Texas in Ron's honor.
Ron was born Thursday, August 20, 1953 in Fort Worth, Texas. He attended Eastern Hills High School where he was an avid golfer and a member of the school golf team.
Ron's banking career started when he was sixteen years old at Union Bank of Fort Worth. He parked cars for customers and was promoted to bank teller within a few months.
Ron left the bank and enrolled at David Lipscomb University in Nashville, TN. He continued his passion for golf while in college where he played for the University.
After college, Ron returned to the Fort Worth area where he enrolled at the Graduate School of banking at Southern Methodist University. Upon graduation, Ron was employed by the Bank of Arlington and chosen to be the Bank's President.
After a few years the bank was purchased by an outside firm. Ron was interviewed and accepted the role of President of Fort Worth Telco Credit Union. He enjoyed the relationships he formed with customers and colleagues while holding this role for many years.
A merger between Fort Worth Telco Credit Union and EECU Credit Union was announced and Ron was responsible for overseeing the merger and afterwards, was offered a position at EECU. Ron continued his career until he was offered a retirement package to transition.
Those that knew Ron in his final years witnessed his incredible fight with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and his love of family and friends.
Ron is preceded in death by his mother, Christine C. Reed.
SURVIVORS: Ron is survived by his two sons, Christopher Reed of Benbrook, TX. and Douglas Reed and fiance', Melisa Manning of Keller, TX.; as well as his sister, Linda Schorn of Irving, TX.; and father, Harold D. Reed of Hurst TX.; and numerous friends.