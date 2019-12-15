|
Ronald A. Miller ARLINGTON--Ronald Anthony Miller, 85, of Arlington, Texas, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. SERVICE: The family will hold a private celebration of life for Ron. Ronald was born Dec. 28, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Anna DuPan and Joseph Miller. He served his country in the U.S. Army as a helicopter mechanic. His adventures took him all over the United States where he eventually settled in Texas. He worked in the automotive industry, was a prolific reader, registered gemologist, but, most of all, an avid lover of boats and cars. Ron never met a stranger as can be attested by all that knew him, especially those caring for him these last few months. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his devoted wife of almost 36 years, Kay Miller; his children, Terri King of Arlington, Texas, Steven Braun of Miramar Beach, Fla., Maryn (Terry) Jones of San Marcos, Texas, and Kelly Fenyes of Arlington, Texas; his grandchildren, Keith, Kyle, Adam, Zachary and Whitley King, Lauren Fenyes, and Jeremiah Jones; his great-grandsons, Oliver, Brayden, and William King; sister, Jo Ann (Patrick) Robinette of Northridgeville, Ohio; niece, Michelle Kenny (John); nephew, Patrick Robinette; and twin great-niece and nephew, Jackson and Willa Kenny.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 15, 2019