Ronald Clair Money
1935 - 2020
Ronald Clair Money FORT WORTH--Ron Money, 85, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Cleburne, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, in Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ron Money to the Disabled American Veterans at https://secure.dav.org/site/Donation . The family is incredibly grateful for the many acts of kindness that have been extended to them at this time. Your prayers and all expressions of love, support and sympathy are greatly appreciated. Ron was born June 24, 1935, in Indianapolis, Ind., to Ivan and Pauline Buchannan Money. He served in the United States Air Force for 20 years and retired with honors as a staff sergeant on Oct. 1, 1973. Ron had a passion for golf, the military, his family and traveling. These were closely followed by his fondness of Western movies, old TV shows, chili, fudge and Vienna sausages. Yet the greatest love of all was reserved for his wife, Linda Money. SURVIVORS: Children, Debbie and John Fuller, Donna and Bill Romenesko, and Traci and David Money; grandchildren, Stephanie and Ryan Futch, Amanda and Kyle Davis, Brittanie Lane, Lisa and Jacob Fuller, Tina Stutts and Kendall Hnatiuk; and great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Blake, Payton, Audrey, Abigail, Trevor, Nora, Miles and Rosemary.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
