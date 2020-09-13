Ronald Cleveland

August 25, 2020

San Antonio, TX - On August 25, 2020, Ronald Cleveland, 73, was called home as he had to get to heaven before America goes to hell. Born on August 23, 1947, in Fort Worth, TX, he married the love of his life, Betty Butler, on September 16, 1967. Married 36 years, Ron held her hand as she took her last breath on January 15, 2004. He has gone to be with her; his parents, Roy and Lillie Cleveland; and his brother, Robert Cleveland. He is survived by his sisters Joyce Schindler of Hockessin, DE and Judy Blakeman (husband Bob) of Fort Worth and brother by another mother Ron Landes (wife Phyllis) of Fort Worth. He lives on through his son Michael Cleveland, his daughter Tracey Sursa (husband John), his precious grandson Ryan Dalby, whom he loved more than golf and Texas combined, extended family and countless friends. Throughout his life Ron never met a stranger, was the life of every party and more than once gave the shirt off his back. The way some people collect coins, he collected friends. He thought Betty hung the moon, and he was a spectacular husband and father. He spoiled them all rotten, never leaving an "I love you," unspoken. Married at the age of 20, he worked his way through college and graduated from TCU. After graduating, he went to work for GE in sales for 38 years. Although he was a top salesman in the country, he never "sold" per se; he made life-long friends who happened to buy GE light bulbs. An entrepreneur, in the 1980's, Ron and Betty opened Lone Star Video where she worked days and he worked nights. Ron loved God, hunting, fishing, golf, guitars, guns, great friends, good music and collected treasures from every category. In the Land of Uncloudy Days, he will be golfing where there are no slow players, singing gospel music with George Jones, strumming guitars and keeping his Lord in stitches. He carved out a Ron-sized space in many hearts and will be missed by all. His wish to be cremated (to prevent his having to wear a tie) has been fulfilled. A graveside service to inter his ashes with Betty in Fort Worth is being done at a date TBD due to Covid-19. In honor of Ron, gather with friends and family, trade inappropriate jokes and tell tall tales.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store