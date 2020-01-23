Home

Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:30 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
View Map
Ronald Dale Stinson


1936 - 2020
Ronald Dale Stinson ARLINGTON--Ronald Dale Stinson, 83, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Arlington. SERVICE: Funeral: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, January 25, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park, Colleyville. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 24, at the funeral home. Ron was born on May 1, 1936 in Fort Worth to Ogden Lonnie Stinson and Ruby Bailey Stinson. He retired from Bell Helicopter after 38 years of service. Ron was a member of Saint Laurence Anglican Church, Southlake. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Loretta Jean Stephenson Stinson in 2006. SURVIVORS: Partner and Companion, Margaret Stubbs; son, Ron Stinson Jr.; daughters, Cindi Donohoe and husband, Mike, and Dina Jackson and husband, John; brother, Ed Stewart; 5 grandchildren, Matthew Donohoe and wife, Heather, Patrick Donohoe and wife, Kim, Lexi Stinson and husband, Jacob Diehl, Kenedi Jackson and Kailey Jackson; and 7 great-grandchildren, Brenden, Liam, Madison, Brynlee, Keira, Adelyn and Cameron.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 23, 2020
