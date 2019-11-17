Home

Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
12:30 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
View Map
Ronald E. Groomer


1943 - 2019
Ronald E. Groomer FORT WORTH--Ronald Groomer, 76, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Laurel Land. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to www.masonichometx.org Ronald was born Jan. 22, 1943, to Clarence and Edith Groomer in Ardmore, Okla. He worked as a tool inspector at Bell Helicopter, retiring with 33 years of service. He was a member of White Settlement Masonic Lodge #1372. Ronald was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, rodeo, and horseracing. Ronald was preceded in death by his father, Clarence. SURVIVORS: Ronald is survived by his mother, Edith; children, Rhonda Tuley and Michael Groomer; grandchildren, Justin Allbright, Morgan O'Brien, and Noah Hyde; brothers, Mike and Stephen Groomer.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 17, 2019
