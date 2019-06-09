Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson's Harveson & Cole
702 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-336-0345
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald E. Kennedy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald E. Kennedy Obituary
Ronald E. Kennedy FORT WORTH--Ronald E. Kennedy, 83, died Thursday, June 6, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, the sanctuary of University Christian Church. MEMORIALS: Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be given to the Sandra and Ronald Kennedy Endowment Fund at University Christian Church, 2720 S. University Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109. Ronald Edward Kennedy was born July 23, 1935, in Galveston, Texas, the son of Richard and Anne Mikeska Kennedy. He was a graduate of Ball High School in Galveston and a 1957 graduate of Texas A&M. He served 33 years as a U.S. Government employee with the last 10 years as FAA Real Estate Branch Manager for the Southwest Region. SURVIVORS: His wife, Sandra Kaye Kennedy; children, Ronald E. Kennedy Jr., Richard S. Kennedy, and Steven M. Kennedy; and seven grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now