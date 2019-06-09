|
Ronald E. Kennedy FORT WORTH--Ronald E. Kennedy, 83, died Thursday, June 6, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, the sanctuary of University Christian Church. MEMORIALS: Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be given to the Sandra and Ronald Kennedy Endowment Fund at University Christian Church, 2720 S. University Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109. Ronald Edward Kennedy was born July 23, 1935, in Galveston, Texas, the son of Richard and Anne Mikeska Kennedy. He was a graduate of Ball High School in Galveston and a 1957 graduate of Texas A&M. He served 33 years as a U.S. Government employee with the last 10 years as FAA Real Estate Branch Manager for the Southwest Region. SURVIVORS: His wife, Sandra Kaye Kennedy; children, Ronald E. Kennedy Jr., Richard S. Kennedy, and Steven M. Kennedy; and seven grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 9, 2019