Ronald Earl Owens BEDFORD--Ron Owens passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Bedford, Texas, at the age of 75. SERVICE: Date/Time pending at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Salvation Army, Meals on Wheels, or any local food bank in order to provide food for those in need, especially at this time. Born in Philadelphia to Evelyn Georgina Mousley and Carroll William Owens, Ron attended Conshohocken High School in Conshohocken, Pa. He then joined the Air Force and was stationed at Carswell AFB in Fort Worth, Texas, when he met his future wife, Janet Johnson. After 18 months of rotation between the Philippines and Vietnam during the Vietnam War, Ron returned to Texas to marry Janet. Ron worked at Xerox Corporation for 20 years, beginning as a technical service representative. After earning his degree in business management from Tarrant County College, he transitioned into management where his incredible work ethic attracted many esteemed colleagues and friends. He received accolades for his success, including awards and trips to Spain and the Bahamas. Ron wanted to try out his entrepreneurial skills so, after leaving Xerox, he took on multiple roles in the sign industry and managed various enterprises. His expertise led to him becoming a licensed Master Sign Electrician specializing in billboard signage, a role which combined his love of electronics and computers. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; stepfathers, Oscar Grengel and Joseph Wadosky; and brother, Wayne Grengel. SURVIVORS: Ron's wife of 53 years, Janet; son, Kyle Owens of Richardson, Texas; daughter, Kari Allums, son-in-law, Brian Allums, and grandson, Luke Allums, of Hurst, Texas; brother, Malcolm Owens of Brandywine, Md.; sisters, Margaret Ingram of Scarborough, Maine, and Carol Redmond of Annapolis, Md.; sister-in-law, Linda Grengel of Warminster, Pa.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.





