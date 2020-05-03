Ronald Earl Owens
1945 - 2020
Ronald Earl Owens BEDFORD--Ron Owens passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Bedford, Texas, at the age of 75. SERVICE: Date/Time pending at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Salvation Army, Meals on Wheels, or any local food bank in order to provide food for those in need, especially at this time. Born in Philadelphia to Evelyn Georgina Mousley and Carroll William Owens, Ron attended Conshohocken High School in Conshohocken, Pa. He then joined the Air Force and was stationed at Carswell AFB in Fort Worth, Texas, when he met his future wife, Janet Johnson. After 18 months of rotation between the Philippines and Vietnam during the Vietnam War, Ron returned to Texas to marry Janet. Ron worked at Xerox Corporation for 20 years, beginning as a technical service representative. After earning his degree in business management from Tarrant County College, he transitioned into management where his incredible work ethic attracted many esteemed colleagues and friends. He received accolades for his success, including awards and trips to Spain and the Bahamas. Ron wanted to try out his entrepreneurial skills so, after leaving Xerox, he took on multiple roles in the sign industry and managed various enterprises. His expertise led to him becoming a licensed Master Sign Electrician specializing in billboard signage, a role which combined his love of electronics and computers. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; stepfathers, Oscar Grengel and Joseph Wadosky; and brother, Wayne Grengel. SURVIVORS: Ron's wife of 53 years, Janet; son, Kyle Owens of Richardson, Texas; daughter, Kari Allums, son-in-law, Brian Allums, and grandson, Luke Allums, of Hurst, Texas; brother, Malcolm Owens of Brandywine, Md.; sisters, Margaret Ingram of Scarborough, Maine, and Carol Redmond of Annapolis, Md.; sister-in-law, Linda Grengel of Warminster, Pa.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 entries
Ron my brother, my friend.
From a very early age it was obvious Ron had a keen sense of curiosity and determination. Ron was not a person to sit around waiting for things to happen. On the contrary he charged forward with a positive attitude. If he encountered a bump in the road he did whatever was necessary to accomplish a successful result.
I cannot ever remember a cross word between us. Differences, yes, anger, no. Ron was the brother every sibling would love to have. He was loving, kind, thoughtful, successful and present in a time of need.
I'm saddened Covid-19 has prevented me from traveling to Texas to be with Janet, Kyle and Kari. They are so very much loved.
I will love and miss Ron until we meet again.

Your loving sister,
Peg
Peggy Ingram
Love you
Peggy Ingram
Janet, Kyle, and Kari...I'm so sorry for your loss. Ron was a special person and I consider it a blessing to have known him and all of you! He was always ready to help in any way he could. God Bless all of you, Love Linda Provence
Ron was one of the greatest men i had ever met....he was a very hard working man full of honesty and integrity....i looked it him as a second father...thru my life and many friendships i look at him as one of the strongest...we did not always agree on everything but managed to find a very healthy balance...ive told my wife and kids many times thru the years that Ron Owens was the type person everyone should try to be...he maintained a very strong personal and work ethic for all the years we knew him...he was a very consistent man...you always knew what you were gonna get each day...im sad hes gone but i know he is in a much happier place.....there will never be another man that i feel any stronger about than Ron...he lead a daily life of supreme integrity and honesty....im so happy he got to spend time with his grandson for several years of joy and happiness...i miss you so much....i love you....rest in peace my friend......van miller
Janet, Sonja and I are deeply sadden by the news of Ron's departure. I remember Ron as a person on a mission and enjoyed being with him while working at Xerox all those years. Ron and I were field managers in the service department and were together often. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to share some of his time with us.
Leo and Sonja Davis
