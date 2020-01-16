|
Ronald Earl Region FORT WORTH -- Ronald Earl Region passed away Monday afternoon, Jan. 13, 2020, with his wife and sister by his side. Mr. Region was 66. SERVICE: A celebration of his life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday in the chapel at Robertson Mueller Harper. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to the Parkinson's Foundation, michaeljfox.org, or to a , in his memory is suggested. Born in Fort Worth on May 14, 1953, Ronny was the son of Earl and Lucille Erwin Region. During his formative years he managed the family business and became president of the Hotel Association of Tarrant County, hosting many golf tournaments and casino nights to support the organization. Ronny had many passions but his greatest was travel. He joined SKAL and was able to travel around the world to promote travel both internationally and in the United States. SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife, Sandra, Ronny leaves behind his stepsons Mason, Nathan and Donovan Cain; his sister and her husband, Sue and Johnny Williams; and many more family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 16, 2020