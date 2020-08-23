1/1
Ronald Eugene Moore
Ronald Eugene Moore FORT WORTH--Ronald Eugene Moore peacefully passed away, surrounded by his family, at the age of 85, on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. VISITATION: Noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, inside the memorial chapel at Laurel Land Funeral Home in Fort Worth, Texas, with a funeral service to follow. Committal service: 3 p.m. in Laurel Land Memorial Park. Born in Fort Worth to James Douglas and Ruby Frances Moore, on July 24, 1935, Ronald attended TCU and graduated in 1958 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business and Commerce. At the young age of 22, he was called up for active duty training by the Army and during his military service was stationed in Virginia and Oklahoma. In 1962, he married the love of his life, Jo Ann Butts. Together, they raised three children. Ronald worked as a manager for multiple government agencies. He retired from General Services Administration in 1998. A man of strong faith, Ronald attended Sagamore Hill Baptist Church for many years. Anyone that had the privilege to know Ronald knew of his love for everything TCU, photography, drawing, especially cartoons, which he would draw on his children's paper lunch bags, and his immense collection of ball caps. At the time of his passing, he had more than 400 caps ranging from sport teams to businesses. He never found a cap he did not like. Most importantly, nothing brought him more joy than his family. He will be dearly missed by all. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ruby Moore; his brother, James Moore; his sister, Helen Graham. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jo Ann Moore, his children, Mindy Moore, Marcy Collinsworth, and Michael Moore; his grandchildren, Hayley Willis, Cameron Harvey; as well as numerous beloved family members and friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 23, 2020.
