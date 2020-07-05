Ronald Eugene Paul FORT WORTH--Ronald Eugene Paul, 75, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. Lots of people live a full life, but not many live a life as full as Ronnie Paul. FUNERAL: Was held Friday in Greenwood Chapel, with an interment in GreenwooD MEMORIAL PARK. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family has established the Ronnie Paul Memorial Fund at University Little League for his love of youth baseball. University Little League - Ronnie Paul Memorial Fund, c/o Katie Danzi, 6859 Sanctuary Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76132. On June 10, 1945, Eugene Paul and Jessie Evelyn Easter celebrated the birth of their son, Ronald Eugene Paul. Little did they know that their baby boy would grow into a mountain of a man, both literally and figuratively. In his youth, Ronnie was known by most for his athletic accomplishments. During his time at Rosemont Junior High and Paschal High School, Ronnie was a standout football and baseball player and became a highly sought-after college recruit. Ronnie chose to attend and play baseball at Texas Christian University, where he continued to excel as a pitcher. Although he was selected by Baltimore in the 14th round of the 1965 MLB draft, Ronnie chose to remain at TCU to win a championship. Ronnie achieved this goal as a key player in TCU's 1966 Southwest Conference Championship team. His baseball accomplishments garnered the attention of the New York Mets, who selected Ronnie in the 2nd Round as the 29th player overall picked in the 1966 MLB draft. Ronnie's greatest accomplishment may have been convincing Patricia Moore to go on a date with him. Pat was the love of Ronnie's life, and the two were married in February of 1966. Together, they loaded everything they owned into a station wagon and traveled all over the country as Ronnie played professional baseball. The two didn't have much; no money, no furniture, no phone, but they had baseball and they had each other and that was all they needed. After many years, Ronnie retired from professional baseball, and he and Pat settled in Fort Worth to raise their family. Their son, Keith, was born in 1968, son, Kortney, in 1972, and daughter, Paige, in 1978. Ronnie loved his kids more than anything in the world and was the epitome of a devoted father. He never missed a school play or sporting event and was always involved in the lives of his children and grandchildren. Ronnie's deep, booming voice always delivered encouragement for his kids and their teammates, and the occasional "critique" of an umpire or a referee when a "questionable" call was made. His greatest joy in life was watching his children and grandchildren reach their goals, whether it be in athletics, academics, or business. Ronnie Paul loved his family unconditionally and with every fiber of his being. For such a big and physically imposing man, Ronnie had an incredibly tender heart. SURVIVORS: Wife and best friend, Pat Paul; son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Heather Paul; son and daughter-in-law, Kortney and Dina Paul; daughter, Paige Paul; grandchildren, Reynaldo, Sadie, Cooper and Nickolas; sister, Sandra Fielden and her two children. There are countless other family members and friends whom he loved dearly. Ronnie's personality was larger than life and he never met a stranger. You will be missed, RP The world will not be the same without you.